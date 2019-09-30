Easy Crock Pot Pulled Pork
Recipe Provided by Highland Park Market
Ingredients:
• 4-5 Pound Boneless Pork Butt
• One Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
• One Cup of Brown Sugar
• One Cup of Ketchup
• 1/3 Cup of Dry Rub
Directions:
1. Coat pork butt with dry rub.
2. Mix brown sugar, ketchup and apple cider vinegar in bowl.
3. Place pork butt in crock pot.
4. Pour mixture over the pork butt and cover.
5. Cook on low for 8-9 hours or high for 4.5 hours.
6. Remove pork from slow cooker and shred pork. (Best way is with two forks, one to hold and one to shred)
7. Return pork to slow cooker and heat. When ready to serve remove from slow cooker and mix with sauce.
Sauce:
• 1 cup of your favorite sweet barbecue sauce
• 1 cup of your favorite hot barbecue sauce
• 2 cups of chicken stock
• 1/3 cup of honey
Blend all ingredients and mix with pulled pork.
