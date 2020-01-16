Pizza Crust
Recipe Provided By: Christina Hart of Foodology Cooking School
Makes 1 large pizza or 4 personal size pizzas
Ingredients:
3 c flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1 pkg active dry yeast (7g)
1 c warm water about 105-110 degrees
2 teaspoon oil
Directions:
*Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
*In a large bowl, mix together the flour, salt, and sugar.
*Dissolve packet of yeast in the warm water.
*Add water mixture and oil to the flour mixture and thoroughly combine.
*Knead your dough right in the bowl about 4 or 5 times. Add a dusting of flour if it’s too sticky. Let dough rest in the bowl for 10 minutes.
*Spread pizza dough in pan. Top as desired and place on the bottom rack of the oven for 20-25 minutes.
