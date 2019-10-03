Easy Popovers
Recipe Provided by Popover Bistro and Bakery
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of Whole Milk
- 2 Cups of Skim Milk
- 3 Cups of All-Purpose Flour
- 8 Eggs
- 1 Tsp. Baking Powder
- 1 Tsp. Salt
- Melted Butter
Directions:
- Use a muffin tin or dedicated popover tin
- Line sides of the tins with melted butter so popovers don't stick
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- Mix together whole milk, skim milk, flour, eggs, baking powder, and salt
- Pour into baking tin
- Bake for 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- Lower heat on oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for another 20 minutes
