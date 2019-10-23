Fall Atlantic Mussels

Recipe Provided By: Firebox Restaurant

Ingredients:

2 tsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic

1 tsp minced shallot

3 oz white wine

1/2 cup diced onion and bell pepper

1/4 cup diced butternut squash

1 T tomato Puree

2 T sweet potato puree

1/4 cup heavy cream

