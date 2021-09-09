(WFSB) – A new season and a new name, but the same show you've always loved.
After 14 years, Better Connecticut is about to get better.
Channel 3 introduces the new "Great Day Connecticut" with a season premiere on Monday, September 13th.
Watch Scot Haney, Kara Sundlun and Melissa Cole weekdays at 3pm on Channel 3.
