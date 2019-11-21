Harvest Pizza
Recipe Provided By: Christina Hart of Foodology Cooking School
Ingredients:
Pizza dough fresh or store bought
4 c diced butternut squash
Salt to taste
2 large onions thinly sliced
Olive oil for saute
½ c apple cider
1 bunch fresh sage
Blue Cheese to sprinkle
24 oz Cheddar Cheese or other cheese blend
Honey for drizzle
Cooked and crumbled bacon or sausage optional
Instructions:
*Stretch your pizza dough out thin on a lightly greased baking sheet.
*In a fry pan, caramelize the onions in the apple cider. Apple cider should be completely evaporated and onions should have a dark golden color.
*In a separate fry pan, heat olive oil and add the butternut squash. Cook until soft throughout but not mushy. Salt to taste.
*Layer your pizza starting with the cheddar cheese, adding the butternut squash and onions, topping with the blue cheese and optional bacon or sausage, and finishing with leaves of fresh sage.
*Bake at 375 for about 15-20 minutes or until toppings are melted and crust has risen.
