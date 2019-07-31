Aged Cheddar and Heirloom Tomato Sandwich

Recipe Provided By The Vanilla Bean Cafe

Ingredients:

4 Slices of 1-year aged cheddar cheese

4 slices of a large heirloom tomato

Red leaf lettuce

Basil Pesto (recipe below)

Fresh Multi-Grain bread – toasted

Toast multi-grain bread

Method:

Spread basil pesto on both sides of toast

Layer sandwich with 2 slices of cheese, 2 slices of tomato, 2 slices of cheese and 2

slices of tomato

Top with red leaf lettuce

Cut diagonally to serve

Basil Pesto Mayo

Ingredients:

6 cups packed basil leaves

1 tablespoon fresh chopped garlic

¼ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice

¼ teaspoon lemon zest

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt, add more to taste

¼ cup mayonnaise

Method:

Combine fresh basil, and oil in a blender or food processor and puree

Add fresh garlic

Add lemon juice and lemon zest

Add pepper and salt – adjust to taste

Transfer to small bowl and add mayonnaise and mix with whisk

Taste to adjust seasoning if needed

*nut and cheese free

**For richer pesto, add either ½ cup fresh shaved Parmesan (not grated) or ½ cup

toasted pine nuts. Or both!

