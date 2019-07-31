Aged Cheddar and Heirloom Tomato Sandwich
Recipe Provided By The Vanilla Bean Cafe
Ingredients:
4 Slices of 1-year aged cheddar cheese
4 slices of a large heirloom tomato
Red leaf lettuce
Basil Pesto (recipe below)
Fresh Multi-Grain bread – toasted
Toast multi-grain bread
Method:
Spread basil pesto on both sides of toast
Layer sandwich with 2 slices of cheese, 2 slices of tomato, 2 slices of cheese and 2
slices of tomato
Top with red leaf lettuce
Cut diagonally to serve
Basil Pesto Mayo
Ingredients:
6 cups packed basil leaves
1 tablespoon fresh chopped garlic
¼ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
¼ teaspoon lemon zest
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ teaspoon salt, add more to taste
¼ cup mayonnaise
Method:
Combine fresh basil, and oil in a blender or food processor and puree
Add fresh garlic
Add lemon juice and lemon zest
Add pepper and salt – adjust to taste
Transfer to small bowl and add mayonnaise and mix with whisk
Taste to adjust seasoning if needed
*nut and cheese free
**For richer pesto, add either ½ cup fresh shaved Parmesan (not grated) or ½ cup
toasted pine nuts. Or both!
