Sour Cream Cutouts and Meringue Powder Royal Icing
Recipes provided by: Maria Bruscino Sanchez. www.sweet-marias.com
Sour Cream Cutouts
Ingredients:
1 ½ sticks margarine, softened
¾ cup sugar
1 egg
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon lemon extract
¼ cup sour cream
2 ½ cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
Directions:
1. Cream margarine and sugar until light. Add egg , extracts and sour cream. Mix until well blended.
2. Add flour and baking powder. Mix dough just until blended.
3. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate 2 to 3 hours or overnight.
4. Preheat oven to 350 F.
5. Divide dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough evenly to ¼” thick-ness. Cut into desired shapes. Re-roll with remaining dough and scraps.
6. Place cookies onto a parchment lined cookie sheet, spacing each about 2 inch-es apart.
7. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until firm and edges just begin to brown.
8. Remove from the oven.
9. Cool cookies completely before decorating.
Meringue Powder Royal Icing
Ingredients:
Use Wilton meringue powder for this icing. You can find it in many craft stores.
8 cups confectioners sugar
6 tablespoons meringue powder
1/2 cup water
1 teaspoon lemon extract ( or vanilla, almond or any other desired extract)
Directions:
1. In the bowl of a stand mixer ( or with a hand mixer) combine confectioners sugar and meringue powder. Mix on low speed.
2. Add water and desired extract. Mix on medium until smooth and thick. For intricate designs, the royal icing should be stiff. For smoother designs, add more water to spread easily.
3. To prevent drying, cover icing with a damp cloth while working with it. Let decorated cookies set up at room temperature. Do NOT refrigerate.
For melted snowman, you will need 3-inch round cookies, large marshmallows, mini m&m candies and small pretzels.
Spread loose royal icing onto cookie. Press marshmallow on top. Press mini m&ms in-to “snow” for the buttons. Pipe or attach m&ms for snowman face. Break pretzel in half and stick into frosting. Let dry overnight.
