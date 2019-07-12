Maple-Nut Granola
Recipe Provided By: Bob and Danita Sulick from The Mulb
Cook 10 ∙ Makes About 20 1/2 cup servings
INGREDIENTS
• 5 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
• 1 cup unsweetened coconut chips, (see Ingredient Note) or flakes
• ½ cup sliced almonds
• ½ cup coarsely chopped pecans
• ½ cup light brown sugar
• ⅓ cup unsalted pumpkin seeds
• ⅓ cup unsalted sunflower seeds
• ½ cup pure maple syrup
• ½ cup water
• ¼ cup canola oil
• ½ cup dried cranberries
• ½ cup raisins
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 275°F.
Combine oats, coconut, almonds, pecans, brown sugar, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds in a large bowl. Combine syrup, water and oil in a medium bowl or large measuring cup and pour over the oat mixture; stir until well combined. Spread the mixture into a large (12-by-15-inch) roasting pan or large rimmed baking sheet.
Bake for 45 minutes. Remove from the oven, stir, and continue baking until golden brown and beginning to crisp, about 45 minutes more. Stir in cranberries and raisins. Let cool completely before storing.
Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Ingredient note: Large thin flakes of dried coconut called coconut chips make attractive garnishes. Find them in the produce section of large supermarkets or at melissas.com.
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.
