Immunity Boosting Snacks and Salads
Recipes Provided By: Pam Paydos of Popover Bistro and Bakery
Elderberry Smoothie:
1 Cup Almond Milk
1/4 Cup Greek Yogurt
1/2 Cup Raspberries
1 Tbsp Local Honey
2 Dates
1 Tbsp Elderberry Syrup
1 Banana
Popover Immunity Salad:
Roasted Garlic
Turmeric Roasted Broccoli
Ginger Sweet Potatoes
Sunflower Seeds
Clementines
Broccoli Sprouts
Elderberry Dressing:
2 Tbsp Elderberry Syrup
9 Tbsp Olive Oil
1 Tbsp White Wine Vinegar
1 Tbsp Dijon
1 Tsp Honey
* Whisk And Pour Over Salad.
The Anti Grippa
Hot Black Tea
Juice Of 2 Oranges
Juice Of 1 Lemon
2 Garlic Cloves
A Chunk Of Ginger
2 Tbsp Local Honey
