Immunity Boosting Snacks and Salads

Recipes Provided By: Pam Paydos of Popover Bistro and Bakery

 

Elderberry Smoothie:

1 Cup Almond Milk

1/4 Cup Greek Yogurt

1/2 Cup Raspberries

1 Tbsp Local Honey

2 Dates

1 Tbsp Elderberry Syrup

1 Banana

Popover Immunity Salad:

Roasted Garlic

Turmeric Roasted Broccoli

Ginger Sweet Potatoes

Sunflower Seeds

Clementines

Broccoli Sprouts

Elderberry Dressing:

2 Tbsp Elderberry Syrup

9 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Tbsp White Wine Vinegar

1 Tbsp Dijon

1 Tsp Honey

* Whisk And Pour Over Salad.

The Anti Grippa

Hot Black Tea

Juice Of 2 Oranges

Juice Of 1 Lemon

2 Garlic Cloves

A Chunk Of Ginger

2 Tbsp Local Honey

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.