Pork Normandy
Recipe Provided By: Ben Dubow from Bistro on Main in Manchester
Ingredients:
14 oz pork flat iron or tenderloin
salt and pepper
3/4 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup apple cider
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard or whole grain mustard
1/2 apple sliced
pinch of cinnamon
Instructions:
Heat saute pan to medium high heat. add saute oil and allow to heat until it shimmers. meanwhile season pork liberally with salt and pepper.
When pan is hot but oil is not yet smoking place pork in the pan and saute until medium rare and golden brown on all sides. finish cooking in oven if necessary
Remove pork from pan. Deglaze with apple brandy, apple cider, apples and heavy cream. add mustard, cinnamon, and salt and pepper
Reduce sauce until nape, that is will coat the back of the spoon
Turn off heat. return pork to pan and turn to coat. allow pork to come to temperature you want to serve it at (chef recommends medium rare to medium)
Slice pork cover sauce and apples serve with choice of sides.
