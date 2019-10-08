Sweet and Sour Pickle Brine

Recipe Provided by: Jennifer Rothman of Yellow Farmhouse

Sweet Pickle Brine:

Yield : 12 oz jar of pickles

Ingredients :

1 and 1/2 tablespoons salt

1 cup white sugar

1 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 and 1/2 teaspoons mustard seed

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

pinch of ground turmeric

Directions:

1. Thinly slice the vegetable you want to pickle and pack the slices into a glass jar that has a lid (approximately 12 ounces)

2. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and stir until the sugar dissolves, about three minutes. Pour liquid over the veggie of your choice and let stand for one hour at room temperature.

3. Cover the jar tightly, and refrigerate for at least 24 hours. Your pickles will last up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Here is the sour pickle brine:

Sour Pickle Brine

Yield : 12 oz jar of pickles

Ingredients :

1 cup white vinegar

1/3 cup water

1/2 tablespoon salt

3 whole peppercorns

2 cloves garlic

Fresh dill

Directions:

1. Thinly slice the vegetable you want to pickle and pack the slices into a glass jar that has a lid (approximately 12 ounces)

2. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and stir until the salt dissolves, about three minutes. Pour liquid over the veggie of your choice and let stand for one hour at room temperature.

3. Cover the jar tightly, and refrigerate for at least 24 hours. Your pickles will last up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Carrot Top Pesto:

Makes about 2/3 cup

Ingredients

1 cup lightly packed carrot tops, roughly chopped

6 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove

1/4 teaspoon kosher or fine sea salt

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, preferably Parmigiano-Reggiano

Directions

In a blender, combine the carrot leaves, oil, garlic, and salt and process until finely minced. Add the walnuts and pulse until finely chopped. Add the Parmesan and pulse just until combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Use immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

