Lemon Chicken with Sweet Potato and Broccolini
Recipe Provided By: Chef Plum
Ingredients:
2 thin sliced chicken breasts
1 garlic clove
1 tbls tomato paste
1 teaspoon grated onion
1 teas turmeric
1 teas paprika
1 teas black pepper
1 teas chili powder
1 teas salt
zest of half a lemon
half a lemon (Juice)
10 green olives
1 tbl chopped parsley
1 cooked sweet potato
5 pieces of broccoli
Directions:
Mix all the spices onion garlic and tomato paste together.
Liberally spread the mix on the chicken breasts
Place the breasts on the grill and cook thoroughly with the other half of the lemon
Bring a pot of water to a boil and add some salt, blanch broccoli to tender
Plate with the sweet potato and the broccolini, top with hand torn olives and juice of the grilled lemon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.