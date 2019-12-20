Lemon Chicken with Sweet Potato and Broccolini

Recipe Provided By: Chef Plum

Ingredients:

2 thin sliced chicken breasts

1 garlic clove

1 tbls tomato paste

1 teaspoon grated onion

1 teas turmeric

1 teas paprika

1 teas black pepper

1 teas chili powder

1 teas salt

zest of half a lemon

half a lemon (Juice)

10 green olives

1 tbl chopped parsley

1 cooked sweet potato

5 pieces of broccoli

Directions:

Mix all the spices onion garlic and tomato paste together.

Liberally spread the mix on the chicken breasts

Place the breasts on the grill and cook thoroughly with the other half of the lemon

Bring a pot of water to a boil and add some salt, blanch broccoli to tender

Plate with the sweet potato and the broccolini, top with hand torn olives and juice of the grilled lemon

