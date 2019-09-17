Lobster Pasta
Recipe Provided By Chef Hunter Morton of Max Restaurant Group
Serves 2
Ingredients:
8 oz zucca pasta* can substitute any pasta you want penne, rigatoni- cooked
8 oz fresh picked lobster meat
4 oz lobster stock
2 oz ricotta cheese
1 ea heirloom tomato, med dice
1 ear roasted shucked corn
1 ea zucchini medium diced
3 oz herb butter- garlic tarragon parsley red pepper flakes
2 oz fresh grated parmesan
2t extra virgin olive oil
2 oz basil
salt and pepper
Directions:
Saute peppers corn in olive oil add herb butter, cooked pasta, lobster meat, toss to heat, add in diced tomatoes, and basil, season, taste adjust seasoning as needed, Divide into 2 bowls, top with olive oil and Parmesan.
