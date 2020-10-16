Mason Jar Salad With Cider Vinaigrette
Serves 6
2 cups farro cooked (or quinoa for gf)
2 cups of finely shredded arugula or spinach
2 cups fresh corn shaved off the cob
2 cups dried cranberries
2 cups roasted butternut acorn or delicata squash or
Pumpkin
2 cups fresh cranberries
2 cups pearl sized fresh mozzarella or cut fresh mozzarella
Line up six mason jars
In each jar, ayer ⅓ cup of each ingredient in the order as listed
Above
Cover and refrigerate = may be made one day ahead
Serve 2-3 oz of cider vinaigrette on the side.
Cider vinaigrette
⅓ cup honey
⅓ cup good quality apple cider vinegar
1 ⅓ cup olive oil
Salt & pepper to taste
In a bowl or food processor or blender, whisk honey and
Cider vinegar together until well blended, slowly drizzle in
Olive oil and season with salt & pepper to taste
