Organic Vegan White Veggie Chowder
Recipe Provided By: Heirloom Food Company
Ingredients:
• 5 tbs extra virgin olive oil
• 1 medium white onion chopped
• 3 stalks of celery chopped
• 3 carrots sliced
• 3 potatoes cubed
• 2 cups corn
• 2 cups cashews
• 2 tbs dulse flakes
• ½ tea spoon basil
• 4 tsp. sea salt
Directions:
Sautee chopped onion, celery and carrots in a large saucepan.
Cook until onions are translucent.
Add corn ,dulse flakes and sea salt.
Simmer for an additional two minutes.
Add the diced potatoes and add just enough water to cover the veggies.
Boil until the potatoes are tender.
While the veggies are boiling make the cashew cream.
Put cashews in a blender, add just enough water to cover the cashews.
Blend until creamy.
When the potatoes are soft, add the cashew cream and dried basil. Serve hot.
