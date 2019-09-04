Pan-Roasted Broccoli Topping
Recipes Provided by America's Test Kitchen
12+ months
Recipe can be completed in 45 minutes or less.
Recipe contains dairy.
Makes enough for 4 potatoes
Total Time: 25 minutes
You will need a 12-inch nonstick skillet with a tight-fitting lid for this recipe. Sprinkle with shredded cheddar for a broccoli-cheese topping.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon canola oil
3 cups broccoli florets, cut into
½-inch pieces
2 tablespoons water
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 small shallot, minced
1 garlic clove, minced
Directions:
1. Heat oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add broccoli and cook, without stirring, until florets just begin to brown, about 2 minutes.
2. Add water, ⅛ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon pepper and cover skillet. Cook until broccoli is bright green but still crisp, about 2 minutes.
3. Uncover, reduce heat to medium, and stir in butter and shallot. Cook, stirring frequently, until shallot is golden and softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Off heat, season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.
Chorizo Topping
12+ months
Recipe can be completed in 45 minutes or less.
Makes enough for 4 potatoes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Juicy, highly seasoned Mexican chorizo makes for a great baked potato topping, but it can be hard to find, so we devised a quick method for making our own. If you don’t have ancho chile powder, or would like a less-spicy version, substitute milder chili powder for the ancho chile powder.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons canola oil
1½ teaspoons smoked paprika
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon dried oregano
¾ teaspoon ancho chile powder
Pinch ground allspice
Salt and pepper
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar
1 garlic clove, minced
8 ounces ground pork
Directions:
1. Combine oil, paprika, coriander, oregano, chile powder, allspice, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper in 12-inch nonstick skillet. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is bubbling and fragrant, about 3 minutes.
2. Off heat, carefully stir in vinegar, sugar, and garlic (mixture will sputter). Let stand until steam subsides and skillet cools slightly, about 5 minutes. Add pork to skillet. Mash and mix with rubber spatula until spice mixture is evenly incorporated into pork.
3. Return skillet to medium heat and cook, mashing and stirring until pork has broken into fine crumbles and juices are bubbling, about 3 minutes. Simmer until pork is cooked through, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.
