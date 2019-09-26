Pan Seared Salmon With Lemon Burre Blanc
Recipe Provided By: Chef Plum
Ingredients:
Salmon filet (6oz or so)
salt Pepper
2oz butter
½ lemon juiced
oilve oil
zest of one lemon
1tsp chopped parsley
Instructions:
1. Season salmon with salt and pepper and pre heat oven to 375 degrees
2. In a saute pan heat up a tbls or so of olive oil
3. In a small sauce pan add the wine and reduce(evaporate by boiling) by half (this will happen quickly once a boil begins)
4. Once the saute pan is nice and hot, (small whisps of smoke coming off) gently place the salmon in the pan away from you skin side up! Place the pan back on the med-high heat.
5. The salmon is ready to flip once it easily comes of the pan, if it is sticking just give it a little longer.
6. Once the fish is flipped the skin side should now be down place the pan into the hot oven for roughly 6-8 minutes 7. In the pan with reduced wine add the lemon zest and melt the butter into the wine while gently whisking
8. Remove the hot pan from the oven and place the fish on a plate with your favorite vegetable and serve with spoonful of the lemon butter wine sauce finish with the chopped parsley
