Pavlovas
Recipe Provided By: Adam Young of Sift Bake Shop
Ingredients:
8 ea egg white
1/4 t Cream of tartar
16 oz confectioners sugar
Instructions:
In a clean dry bowl in an electric mixer with the egg whites and cream of tartar to Stephanie, then gradually stream in half of the powdered sugar. Once thick and glossy removed from the machine mixer and hand fold in the remaining 8 ounces of powder sugar. Spread or piped into desired shape in dry in a 150° oven for at least 46 hours or overnight. For assembly layer the dried meringue disks with your pastry cream and fresh fruit, garnish as desired.
For the pastry cream
Ingredients:
3 cups milk
1 vanilla bean
8 oz sugar
2 oz cornstarch
3 eggs
4 egg yolks
2 oz butter
Instructions:
Bring the milk and half of the sugar to a simmer in a small sauce pot, and a separate bowl mix together remaining sugar cornstarch egg yolk, and whole legs temper the hot berry into the egg mixture, and return to the heat until thick and lightly oil. Whisk in the butter and cool in the shallow pan in the refrigerator your pastry cream should be viscous enough to pipe.
