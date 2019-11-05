Pepita Crusted Mahi Mahi With Brown Butter

Ingredients:

Fish, Mahi-Mahi, Raw 1 lb

Lemon Juice, Raw 4 tsp

Margarine-Like Spread, SMART BALANCE Regular 3 Tbs

Olive Oil, Extra Virgin 1 Tbs

Parsley, Fresh 2 Tbs

Salt, Kosher 0.13 tsp

Spices, Pepper, Black 0.25 tsp

Instructions:

tilt skillet, pan sear one side, remove deglaze with butter and evoo, deglaze with lemon and parsley serve with rice pilaf and zuke.

Parsnip Risotto

Ingredients:

Butter, Without Salt 1 Tbs

Cheese, Parmesan, Grated 3 Tbs

Coconut Milk, Canned 0.5 cups

Olive Oil, Extra Virgin 1 Tbs

Parsnips, Raw 2 lbs

Salt And Pepper 5 g

Shallots, Raw 1 shallot

Vegetable Stock 1 cup

Instructions:

Peel and chop the parsnips before placing them in a food processor. You should have 5-6 cups of riced parsnips. Mince shallot. Heat olive oil in a wide saucepan, add the minced shallot, sauté over medium heat 3 minutes until translucent. Add the riced parsnips and cook for 3 minutes until the parsnips color slightly.

Add the vegetable stock and cover and cook over medium low heat for 15 minutes,

stirring occasionally. The parsnips should be tender and the liquid reduced and starchy and thickened. Add the coconut milk, cook 5 more minutes until creamy. Finish with the butter, Parmesan cheese and salt and pepper to taste.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.