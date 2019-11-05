Pepita Crusted Mahi Mahi With Brown Butter
Ingredients:
Fish, Mahi-Mahi, Raw 1 lb
Lemon Juice, Raw 4 tsp
Margarine-Like Spread, SMART BALANCE Regular 3 Tbs
Olive Oil, Extra Virgin 1 Tbs
Parsley, Fresh 2 Tbs
Salt, Kosher 0.13 tsp
Spices, Pepper, Black 0.25 tsp
Instructions:
tilt skillet, pan sear one side, remove deglaze with butter and evoo, deglaze with lemon and parsley serve with rice pilaf and zuke.
Parsnip Risotto
Ingredients:
Butter, Without Salt 1 Tbs
Cheese, Parmesan, Grated 3 Tbs
Coconut Milk, Canned 0.5 cups
Olive Oil, Extra Virgin 1 Tbs
Parsnips, Raw 2 lbs
Salt And Pepper 5 g
Shallots, Raw 1 shallot
Vegetable Stock 1 cup
Instructions:
Peel and chop the parsnips before placing them in a food processor. You should have 5-6 cups of riced parsnips. Mince shallot. Heat olive oil in a wide saucepan, add the minced shallot, sauté over medium heat 3 minutes until translucent. Add the riced parsnips and cook for 3 minutes until the parsnips color slightly.
Add the vegetable stock and cover and cook over medium low heat for 15 minutes,
stirring occasionally. The parsnips should be tender and the liquid reduced and starchy and thickened. Add the coconut milk, cook 5 more minutes until creamy. Finish with the butter, Parmesan cheese and salt and pepper to taste.
