Playa Bowl Posted 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Nutella Bowl- Acai BowlBase: Acai Toppings:Granola BananaCoconut FlakesNutella Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Betterct Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesEarly Warning Weather ForecastHigh school football player goes viral after praying for opponent whose mom is battling cancerPolice: Man steals electric shopping cart from Walmart, drives it from one bar to another to avoid DWISen. Kamala Harris introduces bill to keep schools open until 6 p.m. to help working familiesPolice department warns of untrustworthy drug dealers who are using cellphones instead of scalesElderly woman dies after being attacked by dog in SuffieldStores post Black Friday deals earlyWoman killed in Hartford crash Friday afternoonSCSU student dies following gymnastics training accidentWaffle House customers jump in to help after noticing restaurant is short-staffed Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.