POPOVERS
Recipe provided by: POPOVER BISRO & BAKERY
Ingredients:
2 cups whole milk
2 cups skim milk
3 cups AP flour
8 eggs
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
Melted butter for the pan
Directions:
Bake 20 min at 400 and 20 min at 350
