Raspberry Cranberry Almond Bars
Recipe provided by: Maria Sanchez
Crust
2 cups rolled oats
2 cups almond flour
1 cup sliced almonds
1 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 pound butter, softened
1 egg
2 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen
1 cup cranberries, fresh or frozen
1. Grease and line an 8” x 8” x 2” pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
2. Preheat oven to 375 ℉.
3. In a food processor, pulse oats until the texture of flour. Add almond flour, 3/4 cup almonds, sugar, baking soda and salt. Pulse until blended. Add butter and pulse until the mixture is like coarse crumbs.
4. Remove 1 1/2 cups of the mixture, add remaining 1/4 cup of almonds and set aside. Add egg to the food processor and pulse until blended.
5. Press dough into bottom of prepared pan. Sprinkle raspberries and cranberries evenly over crust. Sprinkle reserved crumb mixture on top the raspberries. Gently press top.
6. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown.
7. Remove from the oven. Cool completely in pan. Cut into squares.
