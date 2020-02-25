Don't knock it till you try it! Kara went to Express Kitchens in Southington to learn how to make this delicious keto-friendly chocolate mousse! Find the recipe in the link below and visit expresskitchens.com for more information about upgrading your space.

Chocolate Tofu Mousse

Recipe Provided By: Express Kitchens

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate 70-85% cacao solids .62lbs

Dried egg whites 7.41 tablespoons

Monkfruit sugar 1:1 sugar .62 cups

Tofu .62 lbs

Vanilla Extract .62 teaspoons

Water .62 cups

Directions:

  • Melt Chocolate Over Double Boiler Simmering Water
  • Add Tofu To Melted Chocolate (Drain Tofu Well)
  • Using An Immersion Blender, Completely Mix Until Smooth
  • Add The Vanilla Extract
  • Combine The Warm Water And Egg White Powder In A Clean Mixer Bowl With Balloon Whip Attachment Whip Whites Until Firm Peak Add The Monkfruit
  • Slowly While The Whites Whip
  • Fold Egg Whites Into Melted Chocolate In Three Stages.
  • Chill For 2 Hours Until Set.
  • Serve. Great To Use Pastry Bag And Tip To
  • Pipe Into Serving Dishes.

