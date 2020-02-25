Chocolate Tofu Mousse
Recipe Provided By: Express Kitchens
Ingredients:
Dark chocolate 70-85% cacao solids .62lbs
Dried egg whites 7.41 tablespoons
Monkfruit sugar 1:1 sugar .62 cups
Tofu .62 lbs
Vanilla Extract .62 teaspoons
Water .62 cups
Directions:
- Melt Chocolate Over Double Boiler Simmering Water
- Add Tofu To Melted Chocolate (Drain Tofu Well)
- Using An Immersion Blender, Completely Mix Until Smooth
- Add The Vanilla Extract
- Combine The Warm Water And Egg White Powder In A Clean Mixer Bowl With Balloon Whip Attachment Whip Whites Until Firm Peak Add The Monkfruit
- Slowly While The Whites Whip
- Fold Egg Whites Into Melted Chocolate In Three Stages.
- Chill For 2 Hours Until Set.
- Serve. Great To Use Pastry Bag And Tip To
- Pipe Into Serving Dishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.