Red Pepper Chicken Sausage Tacos
Recipe Provided By: Kristina Coughlin of Al Fresco Chicken Sausage
Ingredients:
-One package of Al Fresco Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Sausages, Chopped
- One package of Al Fresco Asiago Chicken Sausages, chopped
-1 Tomato, chopped
-1 avocado, chopped
-2 cups arugula (or fresh green of choice)
-1 tablespoon avocado oil (can substitute for olive oil)
-4 corn tortillas (or tortillas of choice)
-1 teaspoon cumin (optional)
-1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
-1 cup shredded Mexican cheese
Directions:
1) Place a frying pan on the stove top over medium heat. Pour 1 tbs into the pan and allow it to get warm
2) Chop al fresco chicken sausages into halves, and then chop the halves into smaller pieces. Chop tomato and avocado oil into similar-sized pieces.
3)Place the chopped al fresco chicken into a hot pan. Add 1 teaspoon of cumin and cayenne pepper for extra flavor.
4) After a couple of minutes, flip the chicken sausages to allow them to brown on both sides.
5) Place greens into the bottom of the corn tortillas, followed by a layer of the alfresco chicken sausages, avocado and tomato.
7) Enjoy!
