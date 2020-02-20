Rigatoni Genovese
Ingredients:
Genovese
Rigatoni
Kale
Parm
Pickled Onion
Butter
Parsley (Chopped)
Chuck Flap Or Stew Roast (Boneless Short Ribs Cut Into Cubes)
Diced Onion
White Wine
EVOO
Bay Leaves
Calabrian Chili
Directions:
Season Beef With Salt And Pepper And Sauté Until Brown. Remove Meat From Pan, And Add Olive Oil, Bay Leaves, Chili Flakes, And Onion. Sauté Slowly Until Translucent, Then Add The White Wine And Beef. Cover With Parchment Paper. Let Cook Very Slowly On Stovetop For 4 Hours. Skim The Fat At End And Work All Meat And Onion Into An Emulsification.
Preparation For The Pickled Onions:
1qt Red Onion (Hotel Small Dice)
1pint Red Wine Vinegar
1pint Balsamic
1 Cup Sugar
Add All Items To A Pot, Cook Slowly Until All Liquid Evaporates.
For The Plate Up:
In A Saute Pan Add Pasta Water, Genovese, Onions, Butter Heat. Drop Rigatoni In Water. Once Complete Add To Pan And Flip To Thicken. Check For Seasoning Add Parsley And Some Kale, Finish With Parm, Plate.
Allergens: Dairy (Can Be Served Without Cheese), Gluten
