Ingredients:
1 8oz box of elbow macaroni
1 large can redpack whole tomatoes in puree
1 8oz package shredded sharp cheddar cheese
½ stick of salted butter
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Heat oven to 450
Boil water and add some salt and a little oil to keep macaroni from sticking. Once water has boiled cook macaroni for 8 or 9 minutes.
While water is boiling use a small slice of butter to grease the bottom, sides, and lid of a 1.5 quart casserole dish
Also slice tomatoes (6 or 7) in smaller pieces, putting them aside
Empty macaroni into colander, put in large dish
Cut up butter, let melt in macaroni (you don’t have to use whole stick but at least 2/3)
Add cheese, stirring into mixture
Add cut up tomatoes, mix in and add ½ cup puree, sprinkle with salt and pepper
Put mixture in casserole dish and bake for 50 to 60 minutes.
I bake it for 60 minutes. We like it crunch on the outside
*do not substitute using redpack tomatoes with puree, as it will compromise both flavor and texture.
