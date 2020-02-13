Strawberry and Chocolate Dessert Quesadilla
INGREDIENTS:
1 flour tortilla (8 inch)
2 tablespoons chocolate-flavored hazelnut spread
1/4 cup sliced fresh strawberries
1 tablespoon Earth Balance® Original Buttery Spread, melted
2 servings Reddi-wip® Original Dairy Whipped Topping
DIRECTIONS:
STEP ONE
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
STEP TWO
Meanwhile, place tortilla on flat surface and spread hazelnut spread on tortilla to within 1/2 inch of edge. Place strawberries on half of tortilla; fold tortilla over strawberries. Brush both sides with Earth Balance.
STEP THREE
Place tortilla in skillet; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp, turning once. Cut in half; top each half with a serving of Reddi-wip.
