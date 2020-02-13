Strawberry Rosemary Scone, Valentine Egg Bake, and Valentine Avocado Toast
Strawberry Rosemary Scone
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary leaves
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 cup heavy cream
1/3 cup strawberry jam
Glaze:
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, from 1 large lemon
2 cups powdered sugar
1 to 2 tablespoons water
Special equipment: a 3-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter
Directions:
For the scones: Place an oven rack in the middle of the oven. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with a silpat or parchment paper. Set aside.
In the bowl of a food processor, pulse together the flour, sugar, baking powder, rosemary, salt, and butter until the mixture resembles a coarse meal. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl. Gradually stir in the cream until the mixture forms a dough. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough into a 1/2-inch thick, 10-inch circle. Using a 3-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter, cut out heart-shaped pieces of dough and put on the prepared baking sheet. Gently knead together any leftover pieces of dough and roll out to 1/2-inch thick. Cut the dough into more heart shapes and add to the baking sheet. Using an index finger or a small, round measuring spoon, gently make an indentation in the center of each pastry heart. Spoon a heaped 1/2 teaspoon of jam into each indentation. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Transfer the cooked scones onto a wire rack and cool for 30 minutes.
For the glaze: In a medium bowl, mix together the lemon juice and powdered sugar until smooth. Gradually add the water until the mixture is thin enough to spread. Using a spoon, drizzle the glaze over the scones. Let the glaze set for about 30 minutes. Serve or store in an airtight plastic container for 2 days.
Versatile Valentine Egg Bake Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
1 round pie dish or heart baking dish coated with cooking spray
8 eggs, cracked into a mixing bowl
½ cup milk
½ cup baby spinach (fresh or frozen)
¼ cup cooked turkey sausage or cooked bacon
6 ounces shredded cheese of your choice (I use Monterey jack or mozzarella)
¼ cup ricotta cheese
Directions:
Place eggs and milk in a mixing bowl and whisk well. Place in the pie dish in order, spinach, meat, shredded cheese, and ricotta (dolloped with a spoon). Pour egg mixture on top. Bake at 375 degrees for one hour. You may substitute the veggies and meat in similar quantities with other cooked vegetables. You may use a dairy free milk if needed and eliminate the cheese and use more vegetables if desired.
Valentine Avocado Toast Serves 1
Ingredients:
1 piece of bread toasted and cut out with heart cookie cutter
1 avocado or your favorite guacamole recipe (can also buy premade)
½ a lime, juiced
1 slice of bacon optional
5 grape tomatoes sliced in half
1 hardboiled egg, cooked and sliced optional
Salt & pepper
Directions:
Mash avocado until smooth and add lime juice, salt and pepper to taste. Spread desired amount on toast. Decorate the edge of the heart with tomatoes. If using hard boiled eggs place on top of avocado mixture. Make and X with bacon and place on top as a garnish.
Recipes courtesy of Celeste Borelli
