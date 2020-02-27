Strawberry Scones
Recipe Provided By: Christina Hart
Ingredients
3 c flour
1 T baking powder
1 t salt
1/3 c sugar
1 t vanilla or other extract (if sweet scone)
1 1/3-1 ½ c heavy cream
1-1 1/2 c mix ins such as berries, diced apples, chocolate chips, cheddar cheese, etc.
Optional: course sugar for topping
Directions:
• Preheat oven to 425
• Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar.
• Pour about half the cream (and all the vanilla) and stir. Continue to add the cream until a dough forms. DO NOT OVER MIX! Dough will look crumbly.
• Lightly flour a work surface. Divide the dough and form each piece into a 6 inch or so circle about ¾ inch thick.
• Place circles on a baking sheet and cut each into 6 wedges.
• Pull apart the wedges and brush each wedge with cream. Sprinkle course sugar if desired.
• Bake 12-15 minutes until lightly browned and without any wet dough in the center.
• Best when served warm.
