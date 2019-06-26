This recipe appears in the July issue of Relish magazine, distributed this weekend in newspapers nationwide.
Recipe for: Supreme Pizza Egg Rolls
INGREDIENTS
2 Tbsp olive oil
3 cloves minced garlic
1 lb sweet Italian sausage, casings removed
2 cups finely chopped bell peppers
1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
½ cup finely shredded basil
¼ tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
1 (1-lb) pkg egg roll wraps (like Nasoya)
Warmed tomato sauce, for dipping
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 400°F.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil and garlic over medium-high until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Add sausage to skillet. Use a wooden spoon to break up sausage and cook until it browns, about 5 minutes.
- Add bell peppers, onion and ½ cup finely shredded basil to skillet; cook about 6 minutes. Add salt and pepper. Remove from heat and let cool; drain.
- Fill egg roll wraps with 2 Tbsp each of sausage mixture. Fold bottom corner over filling; fold in sides. Brush top corner with water and wrap tightly, pressing to seal.
- Place rolls on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake about 10 minutes, until golden brown. Serve with warmed tomato sauce for dipping.
KITCHEN COUNTER
Makes about 20. Per serving: 137 cal, 6g fat, 10mg chol, 7g prot, 16g carbs, 2g sugar, 1g fiber, 445mg sodium
https://parade.com/892274/jocelynruggiero/treat-dad-to-supreme-pizza-egg-rolls/
