Sweet Potato Casserole with Apple and Cranberries
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375° F. Grease the inside of a large baking dish with coconut oil or ghee.
2. Peel the sweet potatoes and apples . ...
3. Place half the chopped sweet potato/apple into the dish . ...
4. Repeat with remaining sweet potato, apple, cranberry, cinnamon and salt.
Ingredients:
1. 2 large sweet potatoes.
2. 3 tablespoons butter.
3. 1/2 cup packed brown sugar.
4. 2 medium apples, peeled and cubed.
5. 1/2 cup dried cranberries.
6. 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon.
7. 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg.
