Cider Braised Pork Taco | Apple Fennel Slaw
Recipes Provided By: Chef Kevin Des Chenes
Ingredients:
• 3lb Pork Shoulder
• 3pints Apple Cider
• 1cup Chopped Carrots
• 1cup Chopped Celery
• 1/2cup Chopped Onion
• S+P
• 2cups BBQ Sauce
• 1 Julienne Fennel Bulb
• 1cup Chopped Cabbage
• 1 Julienne Granny Smith Apple
• 2tbl Spoon Lime Juice
• 1cup Vermont Maple Syrup
• Flour Tortilla
Directions:
For Pork:
1. Add Pork, Carrots, Celery, Onions, Cider, S+P in Roasting Pan
2. Place Pan in 325 degree oven and braise for 3.5 hours until meat is falling apart tender
3. let cool for 30 min
4. toss Pork in BBQ Sauce
For Apple Fennel Slaw:
1. Place Apple, Fennel, Lime Juice, S+P in mixing bowl
2. Toss to combine ingredients
For Maple Drizzle:
1. Combine Maple Syrup & Black Pepper in squeeze bottle
2. Shake well
Build Taco:
1. Add Pork to Tortilla
2. Top with Apple Fennel Slaw
3. Drizzle Maple Glaze
4. Enjoy!
Cocktail 1: Harvest Mule
Ingredients:
1.5 oz KEEL Vodka
2 oz Apple Cider
3 oz Ginger Beer
2 Drops Vanilla Extract
Squeeze of Lime
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a mule mug or collins glass.
2. Stir and top with light ginger beer and garnish with a lime wheel.
FOR DISPLAY (the below dish and cocktail, plus one of the above dish and cocktail will all be on display):
Lamb Meatballs | Cilantro Yogurt
Ingredients:
• 1/2lb Ground Lamb
• 1/2lb Ground Beef
• 3 Eggs
• 1 1/2cups Italian Breadcrumbs
• 1 Cup Whole Milk
• 2cups Plain Greek Yogurt
• 1/2 Bunch Cilantro
• S+P
• 1tsp Lime Juice
Directions:
For Meatballs:
1. In Medium Mixing bowl add Lamb, Beef, Bread Crumbs, Milk, Eggs, S+P
2. Using a 2oz scoop portion meatball mixture and roll will hands until ball is made
3. Place formed meatballs on sheet pan lined with parchment paper
4. Place sheet pan in 350 degree oven for 8-10 minutes
For Cilantro Yogurt:
1. Place Yogurt, Cilantro, Lime Juice, S+P in Mixing bowl
2. Mix well
3. Add Mixture to squeeze bottle
Drizzle yogurt over Meatballs and serve on side as dip
Winged Keel
Ingredients:
1.5 oz KEEL Vodka
.75 oz Orange Juice
.5 oz Campari
1 tsp Agave Nectar
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a glass.
2. Fine strain over ice and garnish with a lime and/or fresh basil.
