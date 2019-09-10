Clam Castle Rhode Island (clear-broth) Clam Chowder
Recipe Provided By: Dave Donahue of The Clam Castle
Ingredients:
2 dozen littleneck clams
1 29-ounce can chopped sea clams, drained
48 ounces clam juice, divided
5 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
1 large yellow onion, diced (2 cups)
8-10 celery stalks with leaves, diced (2 cups)
3 idaho russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (2 cups)
1 tablespoon butter
2 ounces cream sherry
3 bay leaves
1 teaspoon black pepper
Kosher salt, pinch
1/2 cup flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped
1 teaspoon thyme
Directions:
1. Rinse the littleneck clams under cold water, then place in a large, heavy cooking pot. Add half the clam juice, cover the pot, and steam the clams over medium-high heat until they open, about 5 minutes. Remove the clams and set aside to cool. Sift the broth through a strainer or cheesecloth to remove any sand, and set broth aside.
2. Put the chopped bacon in the pot, and cook until browned. Remove 1 tablespoon of the bacon grease, then add the butter. Add the onion and sweat for 2 to 3 minutes, then add the celery and cook for 4 more minutes, stirring regularly. Add the sherry and deglaze the pot for 4 to 5 minutes, then add the pepper and salt.
3. Add all the broth and the potatoes to the pot, turn up the heat, and boil for 4 to 5 minutes, until the potatoes are softened. De-shell the littleneck clams and chop roughly.
4. Remove the pot from the heat. Add the chopped littleneck and canned clams, parsley, and thyme. Stir to blend flavors, then serve immediately. Makes 8 servings.
Clam Castle New England Clam Chowder
Recipe Provided By: Dave Donahue of The Clam Castle
Ingredients:
2 dozen little neck clams
1 29-ounce can chopped sea clams, drained
24 ounces clam juice
5 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped
1 large yellow onion, diced (2 cups)
8-10 celery stalks with leaves, diced (2 cups)
3 idaho russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (2 cups)
½ lb unsalted butter
½ lb (1 cup) unbleached flour
6 ounces cream sherry
3 bay leaves
1 teaspoon black pepper
Kosher salt, pinch
1/2 cup flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped
1 teaspoon fresh thyme
Directions:
1. Rinse the littleneck clams under cold water, then place in a large, heavy cooking pot. Add half the clam juice, cover the pot, and steam the clams over medium-high heat until they open, about 5 minutes. Remove the clams and set aside to cool. Sift the broth through a strainer or cheesecloth to remove any sand, and set broth aside.
2. Put the chopped bacon in the pot, and cook until browned. Remove 1 tablespoon of the bacon grease, then add the butter. Add the onion and sweat for 2 to 3 minutes, then add the celery and cook for 4 more minutes, stirring regularly. Add the sherry and deglaze the pot for 4 to 5 minutes, then add the pepper and salt.
3. Add all the broth and the potatoes to the pot, turn up the heat, and boil for 4 to 5 minutes, until the potatoes are softened.
4. De-shell the littleneck clams and chop roughly.
5. Melt the butter and add the flour and stir over med/high heat for 5 minutes or until it smells like toast. Constantly monitor roux so you don’t burn roux
6. Add hot roux to broth and stir until fully incorporated.
7. Remove the pot from the heat. Add the chopped littleneck and canned clams, parsley, and thyme. Stir to blend flavors, then serve immediately. Makes 8 servings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.