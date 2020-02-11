Upside-Down Citrus Cake
Recipe Provided By: Kristin Eddy
Candied Oranges
Ingredients:
1 Cup Water
1 Cup Sugar
2 Oranges (I Used Cara Cara Orange Variety)
Directions:
1. Thinly Slice The Oranges Into Thin Rounds, Leaving The Peel Intact
2. Bring The Water And Sugar To A Boil In A Small Pot
3. Remove The Sugar Water From The Heat, Add In The Sliced Oranges
4. Let Cool Completely And Store In The Fridge Over Night
Ricotta Cake Batter
Ingredients:
1 ½ Cups All-Purpose Flour
1 Tsp Baking Powder
½ Tsp Baking Soda
1 ½ Cups Sugar
3 Eggs
15Oz Whole Milk Ricotta
Directions:
1. Pre-Heat The Oven To 350 Degrees
2. Grease A 10 Inch Cake Pan And Line It With Parchment
3. Arrange The Sliced Candied Oranges Around The Cake Pan, In A Fan Like Arrangement
4. In A Medium Sized Bowl Stir Together The Sugar, Eggs, And Ricotta
5. Add The Flour, Baking Powder, And Baking Soda To The Egg And Ricotta Mixture
6. Spread The Cake Batter Over The Top Of The Arranged Candied Oranges
7. Bake The Cake For 35 Minutes, Turning Half Way Through The Bake Time
8. Let The Cake Cool Completely Before Serving
9. Slice And Serve With Whipped Cream And Fresh Orange Slices
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.