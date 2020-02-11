Kristin Eddy is the pastry chef for Tyler Anderson's Millwright's Restaurant, Terreno Restaurant, and Bar Pina. She's showing us how to make upside down citrus cake today. Find the recipe in the link below. Visit pinahartford.com/donut or terrenorestaurant.com for more information.

Upside-Down Citrus Cake

Recipe Provided By: Kristin Eddy 

Candied Oranges

Ingredients:

1 Cup Water

1 Cup Sugar

2 Oranges (I Used Cara Cara Orange Variety)

Directions:

1. Thinly Slice The Oranges Into Thin Rounds, Leaving The Peel Intact

2. Bring The Water And Sugar To A Boil In A Small Pot

3. Remove The Sugar Water From The Heat, Add In The Sliced Oranges

4. Let Cool Completely And Store In The Fridge Over Night

Ricotta Cake Batter

Ingredients:

1 ½ Cups All-Purpose Flour

1 Tsp Baking Powder

½ Tsp Baking Soda

1 ½ Cups Sugar

3 Eggs

15Oz Whole Milk Ricotta

Directions:

1. Pre-Heat The Oven To 350 Degrees

2. Grease A 10 Inch Cake Pan And Line It With Parchment

3. Arrange The Sliced Candied Oranges Around The Cake Pan, In A Fan Like Arrangement

4. In A Medium Sized Bowl Stir Together The Sugar, Eggs, And Ricotta

5. Add The Flour, Baking Powder, And Baking Soda To The Egg And Ricotta Mixture

6. Spread The Cake Batter Over The Top Of The Arranged Candied Oranges

7. Bake The Cake For 35 Minutes, Turning Half Way Through The Bake Time

8. Let The Cake Cool Completely Before Serving

9. Slice And Serve With Whipped Cream And Fresh Orange Slices

