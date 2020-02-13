Valentine Popcorn Mix
INGREDIENTS:
4 cups crispy corn cereal squares
1 cup white baking chips
1 tablespoon Earth Balance® Original Buttery Spread
8 drops red food coloring
1 bag (7 oz each) Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP® Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn
2 cups Glutino® Pretzel Twists
1/2 cup Peter Pan® Creamy Peanut Butter
3/4 cup confectioners' sugar
1/2 cup dried cranberries
DIRECTIONS:
STEP ONE
Line shallow baking pan with parchment paper. Place cereal in large bowl; set aside. Place morsels and Earth Balance in small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds; stir. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds more or until softened; stir until completely melted. Add food coloring; stir until blended. Spoon mixture over cereal; stir until well coated. Spread cereal mixture on pan, separating pieces. Refrigerate 5 minutes or until firm.
STEP TWO
Combine popped corn and pretzel pieces in an extra-large bowl. Place peanut butter in small microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH 30 seconds or until melted. Drizzle peanut butter over popcorn mixture; toss to coat. Place confectioner's sugar in large resealable food storage bag. Add popcorn mixture; shake to coat.
STEP THREE
Place popcorn mixture and coated cereal in large serving bowl. Add cranberries; toss gently to combine. Store leftovers in tightly sealed container.
