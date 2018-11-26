Thai Coconut Curry Soup
La Piastra Gourmet to Go and Catering
Ingredients:
1 butternut squash, peeled and cubed
1 small onion, chopped
2 qts of vegetable stock
1 can of coconut milk
¾ Tbs salt
1 tsp black pepper
1 Tbs cumin
1 Tbs curry powder
1/8 cup lime juice
1/8 cup chopped cilantro
Directions:
Saute butternut squash and onions until soft and tender. Add in vegetable stock, coconut milk and seasonings and lime juice. Bring to a boil and let simmer. Puree soup. Add in cilantro.
