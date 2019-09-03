Beyoncé has Lizzo fever too

It's all Lizzo's fault that Beyoncé was out there getting loose.
The 31-year-old singer shared photos on her official Instagram account of Queen Bey apparently enjoying Lizzo's set at this past weekend's Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia.
"Swipe to lose your f**king mind," Lizzo wrote in the caption.
Beyoncé is just the latest celeb to show fandom for Lizzo, who has been killing it both on tour and in award show performances.
The voluptuous performer was just one of the many stars in the line-up for the music festival founded by Beyoncé's husband, fellow superstar Jay-Z.
Her hubby helped mark the occasion of her birthday with a cake backstage at the festival, where those gathered sang "Happy Birthday."
Beyoncé turns 38 on Wednesday.
