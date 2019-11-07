FOX is moving out of 90210.
The network's limited series "BH90210," which reunited the cast from the iconic teen series set in the famous zip code, will not be returning for a second season, FOX announced Thursday.
"We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network's legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country," FOX said in a statement. "Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival."
"BH90210" put a meta twist on the ever-popular concept of a reboot. It brought together the stars of "Beverly Hills, 90210" -- Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty -- for a comedy in which they played heightened versions of themselves, with mixed results, critically speaking.
Campy as it may have been, the show, however, did not shy away from tackling the real-life sudden passing of former cast member Luke Perry, a touching moment for viewers of the original series and the actor's admirers alike.
"Beverly Hills, 90210" ran on Fox from 1990 to 2000.
The reboot ran for six episodes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.