Netflix's "Big Mouth" is getting a spinoff.
The team behind the animated show is working on a new show, also animated, titled "Human Resources."
The streaming service announced Thursday the new show would delve into the workplace world of the monsters from the animated comedy.
The news was announced at the "Big Mouth" New York Comic-Con panel with a video teaser showing monsters under a banner reading "Human Resources: We manage people."
"Big Mouth" producers Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett and Kelly Galuska will serve as creators and executive producers on the new show. Kroll, Goldberg, Levin and Flackett's have an overall deal with Netflix through Brutus Pink, their animation production company.
"Big Mouth" has already been picked up through Season 6.
Season 3 is set to debut on the streaming service this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.