Billie Eilish has released new music, much to the delight of her fans.
The singer dropped her new song, "Lost Cause" along with a music video on Thursday.
The song is off her upcoming album, "Happier Than Ever," which is expected out next month.
Eilish took to her Instagram to tell fans how much fun she had filming the video.
"We had the time of our lives being hot & shooting this heeheeeeeehee," she wrote.
The album will also feature her previously released singles, "My Future," "Your Power," and "Therefore I Am."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.