Billie Eilish has sat down with Vanity Fair on October 18 for five consecutive years.
Based on the newly published interview, the Grammy-award winning singer sounds "Happier Than Ever."
That's the title for her latest studio album, but also the state of her life as evidenced in the interview.
"I'm starting to have like an adulthood which is new for me," the 19-year-old said. "And very exciting and I have had new experiences and new people and lots of love."
She also watched her responses from the past and commented that she was "lying" way back when when she said she didn't feel pressure.
She now has a different response regarding how she tried to downplay the intensity the spotlight in the past.
"This is just me trying to convince myself that I didn't care," Eilish said. "I know that I cared and I was just literally coming up with some stupid quote that would make me pretend that I didn't care."
Another big difference this year? The star is now a blonde, a look she debuted back in March.
