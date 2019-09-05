Britney Spears has a new look and maybe soon a new ring

You can thank Jamie Lynn Spears for her big sister's new look.
Britney Spears is sporting darker hair these days.
She debuted the new do on her official Instagram account Wednesday.
"Same faces, same dress, new hair !!!!," the caption read. "Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark !!!!!!!"
Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari clearly digs it and said in the comments "Beautiful blond or black."
He likes it so much, matter of fact, that he may put a ring on it.
Asghari told "Entertainment Tonight" that he "absolutely" sees marriage in the future with his girlfriend of almost three years.
"This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship. We're family."
The pair first met on the set of her music video, "Slumber Party."
