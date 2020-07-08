Brooks Brothers, the 200-year-old suit maker, files for bankruptcy

A person walks past the Brooks Brothers store on Newbury Street in Boston on May 11, 2020. Governor Charlie Baker on Monday offered a broad outline of what reopening Massachusetts would look like, warning the process would be gradual and could face heavy revisions should the novel coronavirus again run rampant in one of the countrys hardest-hit states. The first wave will likely focus on industries that rely on few face-to-face interactions with customers, though Baker didnt cite any examples, with the goal of launching phase one around May 18 depending on the progress in controlling COVID-19.