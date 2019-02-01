Check out the recipe for Bruce DePrest's Chili and Cheese Dip!
Ingredients:
• Cream cheese (softened)
• Canned chili of your choice
• Small jar of salsa
• Diced green chilies
• Shredded cheddar cheese
• Chips to dip
• Oven-Safe Dish
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
2. Spread softened cream cheese to cover bottom of dish
3. Cover cream cheese with entire can of chili
4. Top chili with whole jar of salsa
5. For spice add scoops of diced green chilies and mix into salsa
6. Cover with shredded cheese
7. Bake for 30 minutes, or until cheese is melted and ‘bubbly’
8. Serve with chips!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.