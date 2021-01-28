HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As one weather concern ends, another comes at the end of the week.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said that a brutally dangerous combination of cold and wind arrives Friday into Saturday.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared for that timeframe.
The air that arrives could be the coldest of the season, and perhaps the coldest in nearly two years.
A storm moving away from the east coast is expected to draw down that colder air from Canada.
The core of the Arctic air moves into the state Thursday night and Friday morning, as winds will gust to between 35 and 45mph.
"Friday will be bitterly cold. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, highs will only be in the teens and lower 20s. Wind chills will remain below zero throughout the day," DePrest said.
However, the week will end dry and bright with ample sunshine.
Brutal wind chills are likely again Friday night. That’s when it will feel like 5 below to 20 below zero.
"By the way, the last time we had a HIGH temperature that was less than 20 degrees was all the way back on February 1, 2019, nearly 2 years ago," DePrest said.
The frigid weather carries over into the weekend.
Saturday will be sunny and breezy, but not as windy as it will be on Friday.
"After a frigid morning, temperatures will reach the low and middle 20s during the afternoon," DePrest said.
For now, Sunday is expected to be dry and cold.
However, the GFS is forecasting snow to develop during late afternoon/evening.
A major coastal storm could bring snow to southern New England either Monday or Tuesday, but the timing and the impact remain highly uncertain.
"The GFS is forecasting snow Sunday night and Monday, and most of the snow is over by Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the European Model keeps us dry and cold through most of Monday, then brings snow and a gusty wind into the state Monday night and Tuesday," DePrest said.
Channel 3 will keep you posted.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For the purpose of exaggeration - 1"-2" and 2"-4" is NOT several inches of snow...I think you made your point with snow....why inflate it more than it is?
