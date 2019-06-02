HARTFORD, CT (AP) Connecticut lawmakers still have some key items on their weighty to-do list with adjournment just days away.
Chief among them is a new, two-year state budget.
Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, of Berlin, says he's hopeful that a "handshake deal" reached last week between Democratic legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will come up for a vote Monday. The General Assembly's regular session adjourns at midnight on Wednesday, although lawmakers might pass a resolution to extend the deadline.
Some other major issues, including electronic tolls and recreational marijuana legalization, will likely have to wait until a special legislative session or possibly longer.
Lawmakers will likely need more time to decide the fate of legalizing marijuana, expanding gambling and eliminating a religious exemption from vaccines.
