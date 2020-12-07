Caitlin Francis is an award winning anchor, and joined WFSB in November, 2019. She is thrilled to be part of the dynamic WFSB Morning Team as an anchor/traffic reporter.
Caitlin has spent the last 6 years below the Mason-Dixon. She most recently worked at WDBJ in Roanoke, Va. where she spent three years as weekend anchor. During her time in Roanoke, she acted as a special projects manager, and contributed to in-depth specials, including the opioid crisis and cancer, in addition to popular series called “Hometown Adventures,” “Lake Life,” and “Caitlin Can.”
She won a Virginia Association of Broadcasters award for anchoring special winter weather coverage, and a VAB for best public service.
Prior to that, she spent two and a half years as morning anchor at WDVM (formerly WHAG) in Hagerstown, Md.
Now, she is proud to be back home serving the people of Connecticut. Caitlin is originally from Ellington. She went to the University of Hartford for her undergraduate studies, and received her Master’s from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University.
Caitlin reported for WJET in Erie, Pa. from Washington, D.C. as part of a six week capstone program, and has interned for news organizations such as the Hartford Courant and WGGB in Springfield, MA.
Outside of journalism, Caitlin taught and coached dance here in Connecticut. Caitlin is a huge Boston sports fan, and for fun, she enjoys live music, DIY projects, yoga, and pilates. She enjoys volunteering for charitable causes, and is also an animal lover! Her two rescue dogs are Ciara and Kenai.
Have a story tip, or just want to say hello? Send Caitlin an email at caitlin.francis@wfsb.com or connect with her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.