Camila Cabello and Cardi B among Grammy performers

The Grammy Awards are going to be filled with showstopping performances.
The Recording Academy announced some of the artists scheduled to take the stage at next month's ceremony.
Camila Cabello will be making her Grammy performance debut. She's also nominated for two awards, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album. Cardi B will also perform. The rapper is nominated in five categories, including record of the year and best rap album.
Related: Alicia Keys to host the 2019 Grammy Awards
Janelle Monáe, Post Malone, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves and Shawn Mendes round out the other announced performers.
Alicia Keys will host the show. The 15-time Grammy shared her joy about the gig in a video this week.
"I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic," Keys said in a statement. "I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!"
The Grammy Awards are February 10 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.