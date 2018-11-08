Carolina Cruz joined the Channel 3 Eyewitness News team in November 2018.
Hard work is the key to success, and there’s no shortcut to it; Carolina grasped that concept early on. Her family relocated from Colombia to the Midwest when she was five years old. Her tenacious spirit helped her to quickly learn English and she began uttering her favorite phrase, “I can do it.”
This bilingual Colombian-American grew up rooting for the Cardinals, dancing to cumbias, and navigating two worlds in English and Spanish.
Carolina headed west to Kansas City, Mo. for college where she earned a double major and double minor from Rockhurst University. During those four years, she interned at multiple news sources including KMBC, KSDK, KUKC, and spent a summer in New York where she was a National Association of Hispanic Journalists NBC fellow.
Before relocating to New England, Carolina spent two years along the U.S.- Mexico border in Texas. She covered national headline stories including immigration influx, border security, and cartel violence in Mexico. Local community reporting was also top of mind as she delved into topics related to outdated drainage and infrastructure issues in one of the poorest counties in the country. Carolina earned an Emmy- Lone Star Chapter Honorable Mention for an investigative story she uncovered her second day on the job at KRGV.
Carolina is always interested in listening and getting to her community. If you have any food recommendations, want to say hello, or have a story idea, you can reach her on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or email her at carolina.cruz@wfsb.com
